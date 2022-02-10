Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jack Iredale joined Cambridge from Carlisle United in the summer of 2020

Cambridge United defender Jack Iredale is likely to miss the majority of the rest of the League One season because of an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old went off at half-time in their 2-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers on 1 February.

And following a scan, he travelled to London on Thursday to see a specialist.

"We've got 11 weeks of the season left and he'll probably be missing for more weeks than he's available," boss Mark Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Iredale has made 38 appearances for the U's this season, scoring once.

"We've become very reliant on the same group of players because we've not had too many options in the squad in recent weeks," Bonner said.

"A couple of injuries have obviously been costly for us - any team that loses really integral players, it's going to challenge you, but we have to deal with that as best we can."

Cambridge have lost their last three matches in the league and FA Cup and travel to Burton Albion on Saturday.