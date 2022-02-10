Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers

David Goodwillie has not played a game for Raith Rovers after there was a backlash over his signing

John McGlynn has apologised to Raith Rovers fans for the "enormous error" in signing David Goodwillie.

The Kirkcaldy club sparked an outcry when they signed the striker, who was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

Raith have since said Goodwillie, 32, will not play for them, and McGlynn admitted the club underestimated the ferocity of fall-out from the signing.

"We completely made a mistake," said manager McGlynn.

The Scottish Championship side were forced into a U-turn after a public backlash, which included sponsors walking away, two directors quitting and the women's team cutting ties with the club.

Goodwillie is still employed by the club as talks continue over terminating his contract.

"We didn't anticipate the level of fall-out," said McGlynn. "He's been playing for Clyde for the past five years, club captain and scoring goals.

"We know we have a huge job to rebuild trust - it was an enormous error and we're sorry.

"We're not bad people. I'm not a bad person. I just want a chance to make it right.

"I'm a husband, I'm a father. I get it."