The club announced that many of the 25 banning orders were provoked by incidents away from Oakwell

Barnsley have issued banning orders to 25 supporters for anti-social behaviour and public disorder at recent matches.

Many of the incidents have taken place away from Oakwell, notably around Saturday's FA Cup tie at Huddersfield.

The club have promised to improve security at Oakwell and to pay for "enhanced police and stewarding assistance" at forthcoming games.

A statement said: "Anti-social and criminal behaviour is not tolerated in any form."

It continues the theme of an increase in anti-social behaviour around football this season, with arrests at matches between July and December up 47% compared with the same six-month period between July and December 2019 - the last season without restrictions pre-pandemic.

On the pitch, Barnsley are bottom of the Championship, eight points adrift of safety.