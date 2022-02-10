Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Brennan Johnson and James Garner (right) scored the goals in Forest's 2-0 win at Blackburn - their seventh victory in their past 10 Championship games

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has told his players not to lose focus after climbing into the Championship play-off spots.

Their hard-fought 2-0 victory at Blackburn on Wednesday saw them jump from ninth to sixth place.

They were bottom when Cooper took over in September, but have lost only four of their 22 league games since.

"We have to stay in the moment and focus on what we're in control of," said Cooper.

"That is recovering and getting ready to get back to the City Ground on Saturday."

Forest welcome Stoke, a team who sit 11th in the table but are only four points adrift of the Reds.

"We have a really tough game against Stoke," Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I watched them against Swansea and they were excellent. They've had an extra day's rest than us and we need to get ready for that and not think about anything else."

Forest had taken just one point from their first seven league games when Chris Hughton was sacked in September, but only leaders Fulham have collected more points since Cooper took charge.

They also have an FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield to look forward to after knocking out Premier League duo Arsenal and Leicester.

Goals from James Garner and Brennan Johnson secured the points at Ewood Park as Forest made sure there was no problem recording another big win after Sunday's impressive success over Leicester.

"It shouldn't be [a problem], not when you play for this club and work at this club," added Cooper. "You've got to keep going."