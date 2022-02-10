Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Lee Tomlin joined Cardiff from Bristol City and has also played for Championship sides Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Peterborough

Former Cardiff City striker and free agent Lee Tomlin is training with National League side Wrexham.

Tomlin, 33, has been available since leaving Cardiff by mutual consent in October having not played in a year.

Wrexham, who are owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are seventh in the National League.

Though it is understood there are no assurances Wrexham will sign Tomlin, a potential move would be a significant boost to their promotion aspirations.

Tomlin was Cardiff's creative heartbeat during the 2019-20 season, scoring eight league goals and providing 10 assists as the Welsh side reached the Championship play-offs.

But he made only five appearances last season and has not played this term.

Wrexham confirmed this week they are set to regain the Racecourse Stadium freehold.

Wrexham's chairmen Reynolds and McElhenney say talks with owners Wrexham Glyndwr University are at an advanced stage with the purchase expected to be completed before April.

The Hollywood actors announced the news on the day they celebrated one year in charge of the National League club.