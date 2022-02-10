Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

Chesterfield have re-appointed Paul Cook as their manager for a second spell.

Cook previously led the club to promotion from League Two and into the League One play-offs during his first spell in charge.

The 54-year-old subsequently won promotion with both Portsmouth and Wigan but left Ipswich earlier this season after just nine months.

The Spireites are second in the National League, one point off the top.

Cook replaces James Rowe, who left the club last Friday by mutual consent having been suspended on 24 January pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Chesterfield chief executive John Croot told the club website: external-link "We are delighted to welcome Paul back to the club. He enjoyed great success here previously and to secure someone with his impressive track record is a real coup.

"Paul was our number one target when we began our search for a new manager and we are sure that our supporters will share our delight that he has agreed to take the role."

Caretaker boss Danny Webb, who had served as Rowe's assistant, will remain on the coaching staff.

More to follow.