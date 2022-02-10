Last updated on .From the section Irish

The sides met in a brilliant Irish Cup final four years ago

Cliftonville and Coleraine's Irish Cup quarter-final will be streamed live on BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

The Irish Premiership sides will meet in a repeat of the 2018 final at Solitude on 4 March for a place in the last four.

The Bannsiders clinched their sixth Irish Cup on that occasion by beating the Reds 3-1 in a thrilling showpiece.

The Friday night contest will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website.

Both sides advanced to the quarter-final having seen off Premiership competition in the round of 16.

Coleraine defeated Portadown 2-0 while Ronan Doherty's late goal saw Cliftonville beat Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue.

The other last eight ties will see 2020 winners Glentoran host Championship side Newry City while Crusaders face Dungannon Swifts.

The winner of Ballymena United versus Portstewart will face Larne, after the Invermen knocked out defending champions Linfield with an impressive 2-0 win in the last round.