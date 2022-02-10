Glentoran v Linfield: The Big Two fan rivalry

Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Linfield Venue: The Oval, Belfast Date: Friday, 11 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC Two NI and live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

The irony will no doubt not have been lost on David Healy when it was a superior goal difference that returned Linfield to the top of the league above Glentoran on Tuesday night.

And a glance at the 'goals for' column of the Irish Premiership's top two sides might surprise some supporters also.

The Glens have scored just three more than their Big Two rivals, a statistic that adds little weight to the ongoing narrative that Linfield need more firepower.

It's a theme that has been prominent across a range of media and supporter forums from almost as soon as it was clear before the end of last season that Shayne Lavery, Andy Waterworth and Joel Cooper would be leaving Windsor Park in the summer.

The club's response in the transfer market came under a lot of scrutiny in the run-up to the current campaign, and that attention became even more concentrated during the recent January transfer market after Lee Bonis moved from Portadown to Larne for a reported six-figure sum. Indeed, Healy may or may not have been referring to this deal when he admitted in the aftermath of their recent Co Antrim Shield final defeat that they have missed out on transfer targets.

It's probably fair to say that Linfield's transfer activity has not overly inspired supporters, with the nine attacking reinforcements added before this season and in January being a mixture of loan signings and players coming in on short-term deals from clubs in England and Scotland.

Ahead of Friday night's massive encounter against Glentoran at The Oval - one of the most eagerly-awaited Big Two clashes in years with the sides level on points at the top of the Irish Premiership - it's interesting to note the contrast in the profile of the forward players each club have brought in over the last 18 months.

That period has seen Glentoran bolster what was an already experienced forward line with more attacking players that have a proven pedigree in the Irish Premiership.

So, what of those contrasting forward lines? And could they be decisive in Friday night's game?

Stand-out number nines proving managers right

Jay Donnelly and Christy Manzinga have scored 23 and 20 goals respectively this season

Amid what was a more emotional celebration from him than usual, Healy may have afforded himself a wry smile when Linfield supporters hailed Christy Manzinga on Tuesday night as his 20th goal of a stellar individual season grabbed the Blues a vital 2-1 win over Larne.

The Frenchman failed to fire in a disjointed debut season last term, but, despite the doubts of some fans, his manager was adamant throughout the close season that Manzinga would deliver when given regular football.

And so it has proved, with the 27-year-old now Linfield's 'go-to' man when a goal is needed. His propensity to drift to the left perhaps makes him less of a traditional number nine than his physique would suggest, but with Luke McCullough and now the suspended Paddy McClean both missing from the centre of the Glens defence, Manzinga will be the biggest concern for the hosts.

Likewise, Glens boss Mick McDermott could be forgiven for having 'I told you so' on the tip of his tongue when it comes to the impact Jay Donnelly has had since the controversy that surrounded his move to the Oval in September 2020.

The former Cliftonville man has built on a solid first season with an emphatic second one, banging in 23 goals so far despite missing games last month following the sad passing of his mother.

It was a Donnelly goal that earned the 10-man Glens that vital 1-1 draw in the festive Big Two game, a potential season turning point, and Jimmy Callacher will know that he and his defensive colleagues will have to be at their alert best to thwart the forward's ability to find space in the box and finish in a number of ways.

The supporting casts

Shay McCartan's move from Ballymena United to Glentoran was last summer's headline transfer

Of last summer's four new attacking signings by Linfield, Martin Donnelly and on-loan Ahmed Salam have been squad players rather than regulars, much-travelled Matt Green, 34, was released last month after five goals in 17 games - including one against Glentoran in September - while Billy Chadwick has returned to parent club Hull City due to a knee injury.

That increased the pressure from supporters for new arrivals in January, with Linfield again opting largely for loan deals in addition to the capture from Knockbreda youngster Ethan Devine, who scored to grab a 2-2 draw against Cliftonville recently.

Striker Chris McKee, 19, has come to his boyhood club from Rangers until the end of the season and Finnish forward Eetu Vertainen is at Windsor until the same time from St Johnstone. Jake Hastie (Rangers) and Kieron Evans (Cardiff City), who were both on the fringes of the game during their first starts on Tuesday night, are the other two loan recruits.

All could prove to be good acquisitions and contribute to another title win for the club, but the combination of youth and unfamiliarity with the Irish League - and all of its inherent nuances - means there is no denying a significant element of risk follows them to south Belfast.

The arrivals list across town at the Oval over the last 18 months, meanwhile, would appear to carry a lot less risk in terms of the quality they can deliver. With Robbie McDaid and Jay's brother Rory already at his disposal, McDermott brought in winger Conor McMenamin last January, and he has contributed 13 goals in 27 games this season.

Last summer then saw the Glens reportedly break the Irish League transfer record to sign former Northern Ireland international Shay McCartan after he lit up the league during a season at Ballymena United. He may not have caught fire at the Oval just yet, but his stunning 30-yard free-kick against Queen's University in the Irish Cup last week was a gentle reminder of his quality.

And they haven't stopped there with Michael O'Connor arriving in January. The 23-year-old target man won the 2018-19 title during a season under Healy at Linfield before departing for Waterford. Strong in the air and effective with his back to goal, O'Connor has scored twice in five appearances for the Glens and offers a different dynamic to McDermott's other forward players.

Will the forward lines be decisive?

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew is set to make his 660th Linfield appearance

'Attackers win you games, defenders win you titles' is an adage well trotted out across football circles, and it is the fact they have conceded nine goals fewer than their rivals in the 26 games played that means Linfield have their noses in front at the top.

It's a Blues back four that has been unsettled by the departure of Trai Hume to Sunderland, with Niall Quinn providing cover at right-back before Conor Pepper's return from a long injured spell against Larne added bite and dynamism to their side.

Glentoran are stretched somewhat at the back themselves, with the impressive Luke McCullough still injured and Paddy McClean now suspended after being sent off for a reckless challenge in the draw with the Ports.

However, it could be in midfield where the game is won, with this being the area Linfield controlled in the festive derby before the sending off of McMenamin galvanised the Glens. Chris Shields had been a huge loss for Healy but he returned from the bench against Larne after a seven-match absence and stamped his authority on proceedings immediately.

That run-out will likely persuade Healy that he is ready to play from the start on Friday and take his place alongside captain Jamie Mulgrew, who is set to draw level with the legendary Tommy Dickson in second place on Lindfield's all-time appearance record on 660 matches.

Likely to be facing them in the home midfield, in what will be his first Big Two experience, is Sean Murray, who has impressed since arriving in January from Dundalk.

January arrivals - that topic again. David Healy is no doubt tired of talking about them, but will they be a talking point after Friday night?