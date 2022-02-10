Steve Bruce has managed teams in more than 1,000 games

West Brom boss Steve Bruce insisted it was still "all to play for" after beginning his managerial reign with a 2-0 defeat by Sheffield United.

The result dropped the Baggies to ninth in the Championship, but only one point adrift of the play-off places.

It is the first time they have been outside the top six this season.

"A big part of the season is round the corner and we've got to turn our form around and get a couple of results, and that's what I'm here for," he said.

Albion have led the table on three occasions this season but the style of play preferred by former boss Valerien Ismael was unpopular with some fans and he was let go by the club last week, leading to Bruce's appointment.

West Brom are the 12th team he has managed and he was satisfied with the way the players adapted to his preferred back-four formation with only a few days of training to work on it.

"I've asked them to play in a different way to the way they've been playing for six months," Bruce told BBC Radio WM.

"To try and get it right after four, five days (isn't easy) but I've decided to go that way because I think that's the way the players will enjoy and get the results we need."

The Baggies were handicapped by the sending-off of Jake Livermore against the Blades and have now lost four of their past five Championship games.

"Up until 35 minutes I thought we were the better side, they hadn't been a threat to us at all. Then their first attack, they scored but were very fortunate with a ricochet, a horrible one," said Bruce.

"I thought we were a big threat. We missed a big chance with (Grady) Diangana, and we've got to improve and get that balance right. If we do that, we'll be OK."

Albion next face an in-form Blackburn Rovers side, who are third in the table, at The Hawthorns on Monday.