Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi says he is "calm" about Rangers' interest in him and confirms he wants a new challenge away from the Dutch Eredivisie next season. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass says he was warned not to speak to the referee after his side's 3-2 loss to Celtic and claims the officials "made a mistake" in allowing the winning goal after Liel Abada's block on David Bates. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits he was baffled by the incident at Pittdorie where an Aberdeen fan came on to the field and filmed himself next to visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart before running back into the crowd unchallenged. (Sun) external-link

Hibs were denied a "clear" penalty at 1-0 down, when Ryan Porteous was challenged by Calvin Bassey, in their 2-0 loss to Rangers, says manager Shaun Maloney. (Edinburgh Evening News, subscription required) external-link

Rory MacLeod became Dundee United's youngest ever player at age 16 and six days when he replaced goal hero Tony Watt in the final minute of the 2-0 win over Motherwell. (Courier, subscription required) external-link

Hearts were "miles off it" defensively, says manager Robbie Neilson, as they let slip a lead to lose 2-1 at home to a Dundee side who climbed off the bottom of the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News, subscription required) external-link