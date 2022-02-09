Cody Drameh has represented England at under-18, 20 and 21 level

Cody Drameh believes the influence of manager Steve Morison has been an important factor in his impressive start to life as a Cardiff City player.

The 20-year-old right-back or wing-back joined the Championship club on loan from Leeds United in January.

Drameh has made five appearances for Cardiff and shone in Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing of Peterborough with a superb assist for the third goal.

"Credit to Steve for bringing the best out of me," said Drameh.

"I had a meeting before my first game. We went through a few clips and the emphasis was on being positive in attack, getting after the left-back or left winger.

"Attacking-wise, he's a brought a lot out of me and filled me with a lot of confidence to go and express myself.

"He's given me the freedom to play."

Having demonstrated glimpses of his promise in his previous four appearances for Cardiff, Drameh showed himself to be a star in the making with his performance against Peterborough.

The England youth international was relentless on Cardiff's right side, pressing the opposition, giving his side width in attack and running in behind Peterborough's defence to devastating effect.

After a vibrant first-half display in which he helped his team build a 2-0 lead, Drameh took his game to another level with a brilliant assist for the Bluebirds' third goal.

Having intercepted the ball in his own half, he knocked the ball past the covering Peterborough defenders and beat them for pace before crossing with precision for Jordan Hugill to volley in.

"The team helped me play the perfect game," said Drameh.

"We settled from the start, our attitude helped us to achieve the win and the performance, which was really good.

"I think you saw by the goals we scored and the way we played, that's how we want to play every game."

As a Leeds player, Drameh has been well schooled in the art of high-octane, attacking football under their visionary manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentinian had expressed doubt about Drameh's move to Cardiff - suggesting he might have featured for Leeds in the second half of the season - but he will have been encouraged by his player's progress in south Wales.

"Some of the stuff you see on the pitch is from Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff. That's credit to them," said Drameh.

"We have a lot of meetings at Leeds and the feedback from them to me is to be more aggressive and be on the front foot because you see my physique and stuff, I've got it, I just need to apply it. Credit to Steve [Morison] as well for bringing the best out of me."

Morison, a former Leeds striker, played an important role in convincing Drameh to join Cardiff.

When asked what first attracted him to the Bluebirds, Drameh said: "For me, it was the manager's desire to get me in.

"My agent was telling me he was on the phone to my agent every day and, as a player, you want to feel wanted.

"When you hear the manager's been on the phone Monday, been on the phone Tuesday, been on the phone Wednesday, I was like 'This seems like the perfect place to come'.

"He said he'd guarantee me game-time and that's why I'm here, to play, and the manager's desire to bring me in, that's what made it a perfect place for me to come."