Rangers extended their lead at the top of SWPL1 to five points after victory over Hamilton Academical.

Malky Thomson's side went top on Sunday after beating 14-time champions Glasgow City and now have a sizeable cushion with 12 games remaining.

Kayla McCoy scored twice before the break, either side of a Zoe Ness effort, as they swept aside the division's bottom side.

Kirsty Howat added a fourth after the interval to seal an easy victory.