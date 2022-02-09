Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea beat fellow Premier League side Manchester City in last season's Champions League final

A new projected £12.7bn marketing deal for Europe's top clubs has been hailed as a "new dawn" following the collapse of plans for a European Super League.

European Clubs' Association chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi has written to clubs about the new deal for Uefa's major club competitions.

It is understood projections for the deal would see a rise of 40% on current income levels from broadcasting.

Proposals for the European Super League collapsed last year.

In the aftermath of the failed Super League project, Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris St-Germain, replaced Andrea Agnelli as head of the ECA.

This week, it was confirmed TEAM Marketing and Relevant Sports have agreed marketing deals for Uefa's club competition from 2024 to 2027, when the Champions League will expand to 36 teams.

Revenue is projected to reach five billion euros (£4.26bn) per season across those three years - an increase of around 40%.

"It represents a tectonic shift in the role that clubs now play - thanks to ECA and in partnership with Uefa - in the decisions that shape European football," Al-Khelaifi said in a letter seen by BBC Sport.

"It also represents a new dawn of financial stability and opportunity for European football clubs as the way in which our club competitions are commercialised will be transformed."

Those backing the deal regard it as another nail in the coffin of the European Super League.

Plans emerged last April when 12 sides from across Europe, including six from the Premier League, had agreed to join the new competition.

Protests and condemnation from fans, other clubs, players and even royalty led to nine of those sides then pulling out of the plans.

However, Juventus, led by Agnelli, Real Madrid and Barcelona remained and are yet to abandon their legal fight.

Ceferin and Agnelli are both due to speak at the Financial Times Business of Football Conference next month, although the pair will not be on stage together.