Shaqiri won the Premier League and Champions League during his time with Liverpool

Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire have signed Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri from Lyon for a club record.

The 30-year-old, who only joined Lyon from Liverpool in August, has signed a contract until 2024.

The French club said external-link the fee involved in his move to Chicago Fire was 7m euros (£5.9m).

"Xherdan is a game-changing player and someone who will bring joy to our fans and the city of Chicago," said the MLS club's sporting director Georg Heitz.

Shaqiri will be one of Chicago Fire's designated players, which means his wages do not count towards the MLS salary cap.

Heitz added: "As one of the most accomplished Swiss athletes of his generation, Xherdan joins us at a very important time for the club and fully believes in what we are aiming to accomplish."