Scotland's top women's teams will make a decision on whether to be governed by the SWF or SPFL and inform the relevant parties by Monday.

SWPL1 and 2 operate under the auspices of Scottish Women's Football but are considering a move.

The Scottish Professional Football League operates the four senior men's divisions and have been in talks with the SWPL leagues.

A new arrangement could be in place for next season.

Should the 17 women's clubs decide to join the SPFL, they will need to resign from the SWF and inform the SPFL of their intentions to join their set-up.

The future running of the two women's domestic cup competitions is unclear, but the SPFL could run the League Cup competition, with the Scottish Cup remaining under the SWF's banner.