Bolton Wanderers have banned 14 fans after incidents of disorder and anti-social behaviour at three of their recent League One fixtures.

Following problems against Sunderland, Cambridge United and Morecambe the club has issued banning orders to supporters between the ages of 15 and 57.

Bolton, who have banned 30 fans so far this season, say that number will rise as investigations continue.

A total of 48 national bans have also been given to their fans.

In a statement, Wanderers said they had worked alongside Greater Manchester Police to investigate the disorder on 29 January, 1 February and on Saturday at Morecambe.

The match at Morecambe was marred by off-field incidents, with the game eventually halted for 10 minutes after a "barrage of abuse", including racism, was said to be directed towards Bolton's dugout. There were also problems involving visiting supporters.

The bans come amid widespread disorder in football of late, with two men arrested following Nottingham Forest's FA Cup win over Leicester City on Sunday, in addition to a fan being arrested after running on the pitch as Forest celebrated their third goal in that tie.

"We will continue to deal with any breaches in a vigorous and decisive manner to eradicate any form of disorder and lack of respect among our fanbase towards people or property," Wanderers' chief executive Neil Hart said.

"Our police costs this season are now over £63,000 with the likelihood this number will hit £100,000 by the end of the season. I'm sure every supporter would agree that this money could be better utilised within the club."