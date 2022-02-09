Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says recent results have left him "open to criticism" but he still has the backing of the club's board.

Pressure on Rodgers increased after the Foxes' FA Cup defence ended in a fourth-round exit at Nottingham Forest.

He was "embarrassed" by the 4-1 defeat.

Rodgers said: "I've got a great relationship here with the people at the club, a very close working relationship with everyone, but I understand you have to get results."

When asked if he had the board's support, Northern Irishman Rodgers added: "I've never felt I haven't, but I also understand football.

"For me, you'll always be under pressure when you're not getting results, you can't deny that.

"Whatever happens to me in the future, those relationships don't change, they're great people here, have always supported me."

"This year has been a challenge after challenge and primarily because of the players we have missing, but of course the weekend's result wasn't great, so you can't mask over that and I would never try to."

The loss to Championship Forest at the City Ground prompted a scathing assessment from Rodgers, describing his team's performance as "awful".

It followed two Premier League games in which the Foxes conceded late goals to Tottenham and Brighton and drop five points from winning positions.

Leicester are 10th in the table ahead of Thursday's trip to Liverpool, and while the chances of a top-four finish appear slim, former Reds boss Rodgers said he has not seen anything in the media to suggest his position at the King Power Stadium is under threat.

"But certainly when you lose you're always open to criticism, so I'm pretty sure that would have been the case on the Monday [after the game] and that's part of the job," added the 49-year-old, who was appointed in February 2019.

"We've had a great run here for a period of time but when get results, especially like the one at the weekend, that will always put you under pressure as a manager.

"I get that and understand that. It's not something I shy away from."

'Healthy shake-up required'

Rodgers has been forced to contend with injuries to key players this season such as Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans, but admitted his squad needs a "healthy shake-up".

"The performance [at the weekend] reaffirms what we knew anyway. We're talking about a healthy shake-up," he added.

"Nine of the 11 were here on the first day I arrived. And now it's three years later.

"You need to evolve the squad. It's a healthy shake-up that is required. We must always have a hunger to develop, and sometimes that means bringing in players who have that.

"Competition is a great coach. It's not on the back of the weekend, it's something that we need to happen."