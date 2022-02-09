Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Connah's Quay players celebrate after clinching the 2020-21 Cymru Premier title at Penybont

Champions Connah's Quay Nomads fear they could struggle to avoid relegation from the Cymru Premier if found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

They could be docked up to 18 points for the alleged offence, which would put them at serious risk of going down.

Nomads say they will contest the charge brought by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

It relates to the signings of former Wales international Neal Eardley and Portuguese midfielder Paulo Mendes.

The FAW confirmed Nomads have been charged for a breach of Cymru Premier rules, with the governing body adding: "The matter has been referred directly to independent arbitration and a date for the hearing will be confirmed in due course."

Cymru Premier clubs can only sign one free agent between the end of the August transfer window and the start of the January window.

It is alleged they broke the rule by signing Eardley in October, having already signed Mendes outside of the transfer window on 2 September.

But Nomads insist Mendes' signing was completed on 31 August, inside the permitted period for bringing players in.

FAW rules state any club that plays an ineligible player in a match will be docked three points and could also be fined.

Given Eardley has made six league starts for the club, it could amount to an 18-point deduction which would plunge Connah's Quay into the relegation zone as it stands.

They are currently sixth, 10 points above the bottom two.

Connah's Quay retained their title in May 2021 after finishing two points in front of The New Saints, but they have struggled to keep pace with their closest rivals this season, trailing by 25 points.

They did however win the Nathaniel MG Cup final on Sunday, beating Cardiff Met on penalties.

Former TNS boss Craig Harrison took over as manager in September after Andy Morrison - the man who led them to back-to-back titles - decided to step down.