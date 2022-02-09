Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Matt Taylor's Walsall have not picked up a single point in seven games since the 3-3 home draw with Newport on 4 January

Walsall manager Matt Taylor described his side's defeat at Scunthorpe as "a real low point" as the Saddlers lost a seventh straight game in League Two.

The 1-0 loss, against 10 men for most of the second half, leaves Taylor's side four points above the bottom two.

Walsall squandered several chances, compounding Taylor's irritation.

"Take the missed chances out of it and their goal from a set play and we're the better side by far," Taylor told BBC Radio WM.

"We do everything at the moment except put the ball in the back of the net.

"The margins are so tight but it's not a time for me to make excuses, it's a time to stand up and be counted. Tonight is a real low point."

Walsall have not won since 11 December when they beat Colchester 3-0 and, after a number of games were lost to Covid postponements, have not taken a single point since New Year's Day.

After that 3-3 draw with Newport, they sat comfortably in mid-table and were only six points off the play-off places, but seven games later, the club are looking nervously at the drop zone.

"At the moment the players are low on belief and confidence and what you need to do when you're going through a tough period is to dig in," added Taylor.

Walsall host second-placed Tranmere on Saturday before a trip to top-of-the-table Forest Green.

Asked if he was the man to turn the situation around, Taylor replied: "I don't see why not. You're judged on results and results haven't been good enough.

"But do I believe that with players back from injury and suspension, then yes, definitely."