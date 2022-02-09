Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

England's Leah Williamson and Marissa Callaghan of Northern Ireland in action during England's 4-0 win at Wembley in October

Northern Ireland's Women's World Cup qualifier against England on Tuesday 12 April is to be staged at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

It will be Northern Ireland's final competitive fixture before they compete at Women's Euro 2022 this summer, where they are due to face England again.

The match in Belfast will follow an away qualifier with Austria on 8 April.

England sit top of Group D, with Austria second, ahead of Northern Ireland on goal difference.

Northern Ireland have already faced England in the group, losing 4-0 at Wembley in October.

"It is great news for both the team and the staff that we will be playing England at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park. We are hoping there will be a bumper crowd to cheer us on," said Northern Ireland senior women's manager Kenny Shiels.

England have yet to concede a goal in winning all of their six qualifiers to date, scoring 53 goals in picking up a maximum 18 points.

Austria and Northern Ireland both have four wins, one draw and one defeat from their games, Austria scoring 29 and conceding four so far, with Northern Ireland netting 30 and letting in six.

In preparation for the two qualifiers in April the Northern Ireland squad will be travelling to Spain for a 10-day training camp at the Marbella Football Centre on the Costa del Sol from 14 to 23 February.

As part of the camp they are set to face Faroe Islands, Switzerland and Romania in friendlies at the Marbella venue.

The game against the Faroese is on 17 February, while they will face the Swiss on 20 February. The match against the Romanians is scheduled for 23 February.