Gillingham forward Danny Lloyd will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate and medial ligament injury during the team's loss to Ipswich Town on 5 February.

Lloyd, 30, is facing nine months on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the extent of his injury.

The striker joined Gillingham this summer from Tranmere Rovers.

He has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, scoring five goals.

"It's going to be a long nine-month job, which is a real shame," Gillingham manager Neil Harris, who started in the role on 31 January, said.

"He's a very upset man because he's really enjoyed his football in the last week and let's be honest - outstanding, outstanding the first game with the winning goal [against Crewe Alexandra] and at Ipswich unplayable for 65 minutes. So a big loss.

"We'll give Danny the love he needs and the help in rehab and concentrate really on finding ways to win games."