Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin (right) leaves the field after Swansea's defeat at Stoke, their third loss in four matches

Russell Martin said Swansea City will "look very different physically next season" after a lacklustre display in their 3-0 defeat at Stoke.

Swansea failed to build on their weekend win over Blackburn as they were swept aside in the Potteries.

Martin believes too many members of his squad are unable to cope with the demands of playing his possession style in the Championship.

"Tonight was too much for us," said the Swansea head coach.

"It's a tough place to come, [playing against] a very athletic team who were really aggressive in their approach. We were so loose, we never got control. It's cost us.

"This team is going to look very different physically next season. The physical profile of our players - the ones we currently have, whoever we bring in - is going to be very different."

Swansea's cause at Stoke was not helped by a contentious red card shown to Ryan Bennett.

The centre-back was dismissed after the ball ricocheted onto his hand, with Lewis Baker converting the penalty which followed to make it 2-0 after Jaden Philogene-Bidace's opener.

Jacob Brown then drilled home to round off a miserable night for Martin's team, who are 16th in the Championship.

"Even tonight, trying to [look at] the long-term picture, to make them (the players) clear of what's expected - they need to be in the best physical shape possible," Martin added.

"I don't think we have got enough of them that are, being brutally honest.

"I said to the guys - how they recover, how they eat, how they sleep, how they drink, how they train, really, really matters.

"We need to be in the best shape possible because we have a lot of games coming up.

"I can't keep coming out to you (the media) after a brilliant Saturday on a Tuesday - it's happened too many times this season."

Swansea will have Ryan Manning back from suspension when they host Bristol City on Sunday, though Bennett will be banned for that game barring a successful appeal.

January deadline-day signing Nathanael Ogbeta's wait for a debut is likely to go on after Martin revealed he aggravated a previous injury in his first Swansea training session.

"It's really frustrating. He was carrying something from Shrewsbury, thought it was okay and he has just irritated it," Martin said.

"Hopefully we will know a bit more in the next few days. Hopefully it won't be too long because we are really keen to get him on the pitch."