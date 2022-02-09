Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Iain Brunskill had been on the books of Liverpool as a player, prior to moving into coaching in the 1990s

Norwich City's senior development coach Iain Brunskill has joined Blackpool as assistant head coach to boss Neil Critchley.

The 45-year-old has worked as a coach in the UK and overseas for more than 20 years, beginning his coaching career with Liverpool's academy in 1998.

"I'm delighted that Iain has decided to join us," Critchley said.

"He's followed a similar path to myself in terms of coaching in the academy and working his way to first-team level."

Brunskill replaces former Bradford and Motherwell manager Stuart McCall, who left the club in November to become assistant to Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United.

He has previously worked with the Football Association, as well as in Malta, Jordan, Norway and China.