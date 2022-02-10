Manchester United beat Southampton 9-0 in February 2021, but how will Ralf Rangnick's misfiring team fare against Saints when they return to Old Trafford this weekend?

"I was at that game for 5 live and it was a very bizarre night." said BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson.

"This time? Well, Southampton will be on a high after the way they fought back to win at Tottenham on Wednesday. Saints won't just make things awkward for United, they will pose a threat too."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is actor Jeremy Piven, whose new film American Night was released on digital download this week.

Piven admits he is not a football expert, but something of an Arsenal fan after meeting Thierry Henry when the Gunners legend made a cameo appearance in the movie adaption of his hit TV series Entourage a few years back.

He told BBC Sport: "My first football match was Arsenal, so technically I'm an Arsenal fan because of that. I love the way it works.

"But I am not going to claim to know much about football - think of me as being like Ted Lasso with my attitude to it, because I don't have a huge reference for the game, but I do really appreciate it.

"I didn't see any goals at the Emirates but it was an incredible experience. To see that kind of atmosphere and see people that dedicated and knowledgeable about the sport, that they can be so passionate and focused for a zero-zero match was amazing really.

"To just be talking for days about the defence - I mean that's dedication!"

Piven is based in California but a regular visitor to London. He has another stand-up show at the London Palladium later this year after performing at Leicester Square in 2021, and also filmed TV series Selfridges in the capital from 2013 to 2016.

"I'm hoping to get to another game soon," added Piven. "I was just fascinated by how intense the crowd was.

"They would sing in unison and they are all there, as in they are totally focused. Yeah you can have your drink and feel comfortable when you watch sport in the United States, but in the UK they are really focused on the game and I can only imagine what it would be like to be a player and feel that.

"I guess it would be both inspiring and maybe even intimidating. I remember performing in the UK and the crowd was totally present then too. Whether they are laughing at your show or shouting at a football game they are together, it is very powerful.

"I was intimidated during my show because making fun of people is a national pastime in the UK - everyone is a comedian. But it went really well, and that's why I'm willing to go back out there and mix it up again."

Piven grew up playing and watching American Football and is a Chicago Bears fan - a team that, like Arsenal, are struggling to match their former glories.

"For me and the Bears, it is about the fact I have a connection," he explained. "My father and I would watch them so we have a lot of memories there.

"I know it's the same everywhere, when you watch your team you connect with them because that's how you grew up. If it's your family's team, it will always be your team - you are loyal and supportive.

"The Bears have had a rough go of it, but we stay with them and we always hope!"

Piven won a Golden Globe for his role as Ari Gold in comedy series Entourage. Thierry Henry made a cameo appearance in the big-screen version of the show. "I loved American Football as a kid but I also played what we called soccer and had a real affinity to it," Piven said. "Again, it is all about the culture and, at that time, American Football was a little sexier and you went with what was most popular. But had I gone down the other route, maybe i would have made something of myself and I could have been a real footballer!"

Premier League predictions - week 25 Result Lawro Jeremy SATURDAY Man Utd v Southampton x-x 2-1 2-2 Brentford v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 2-2 Everton v Leeds x-x 1-0 1-3 Watford v Brighton x-x 1-1 1-1 Norwich v Man City x-x 0-3 0-4 SUNDAY Burnley v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-4 Newcastle v Aston Villa x-x 1-1 1-2 Tottenham v Wolves x-x 2-0 2-1 Leicester v West Ham x-x 1-1 2-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Man Utd v Southampton (12:30 GMT)

United are still very up and down during games and we saw again in their draw against Burnley that they don't seem able to play well for 90 minutes - they only seem to manage it for one half at the moment.

I do think they were unlucky not to beat the Clarets, though. It's not even the case they are not taking their chances because they did that at Turf Moor, but VAR ruled two of their goals out. I can understand why Rangnick was so frustrated - especially at seeing Josh Brownhill's own goal disallowed.

Burnley 1-1 Man Utd: Rangnick 'can't understand' why Brownhill own goal was disallowed

United can argue the big decisions went against them but they should still be beating the Premier League's bottom side anyway. The bigger issue is I am still waiting to see a performance from them under Rangnick that tells me they are on their way, or up and running, under him.

They need one of those soon so he can point to it as an example of the levels they need to be at every time, but obviously he would settle for a win this weekend however it comes.

It will be interesting to see how United get on against Southampton because it won't be one-way traffic. I can see Armando Broja causing the United defence some problems and so will James Ward-Prowse with his set-pieces.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jeremy's prediction: 2-2

Brentford v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Crystal Palace are still waiting for their first league win of 2022, but I don't think they have anything to worry about.

The Eagles are playing well and should have beaten Norwich on Wednesday for starters. That's been a theme of their season, in that they have not always got the points their performances deserve, but I'd still say Patrick Vieira is doing an excellent job as manager.

Brentford are on an even worse run, and have lost their past five league games.

What I like about the Bees is that there is no suggestion their manager Thomas Frank is under pressure and nor should he be. They are still creating chances and I actually think their losing run ends here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jeremy's prediction: 2-2

Everton v Leeds (15:00)

Leeds seemed to have got some of their feistiness back in their draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday, which is important for them - it has been missing for most of the season.

Everton have got injury problems in the centre of their defence, but they have been struggling at the back for a while now anyway, even when everyone was fit.

I am still going for Frank Lampard's side to win this one, but it won't be easy and the crowd will definitely play a big part in making that happen.

That is a big thing that Everton have as a positive now. The discord you saw in the stands when Rafael Benitez was in the dugout has gone, and of course it makes a massive difference when everyone is together and behind the team.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Jeremy's prediction: 1-3

Watford v Brighton (15:00)

Watford have not scored in either of their games since Roy Hodgson took charge, but he won't be too bothered about that right now. His first priority was shutting the back door because they were conceding far too many before he arrived.

There won't be many goals about in this game either and, because it's Brighton, it's going to be a draw, isn't it? That's what the Seagulls do.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jeremy's prediction: 1-1

Norwich v Man City (17:30)

Norwich are unbeaten in three league games now and they have given themselves a chance of staying up, which did not look very likely at the turn of the year.

But this is Manchester City they are up against here. Pep Guardiola's side are just relentless at the moment - nothing really changes and you just know they will find a way of winning this game even if they don't play particularly well.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Jeremy's prediction: 0-4

SUNDAY

Burnley v Liverpool (14:00 GMT)

Watching new Burnley striker Wout Weghorst go up against his Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk will be interesting. Weghorst has made a decent start to life at Turf Moor but he was signed to score goals and it is a big ask for him to get off the mark in this one.

This won't be easy for Liverpool. Burnley are still bottom of the table but they have shown recently that they are up for the fight. I still think Jurgen Klopp's side will come out on top though, because we know they will create a lot of chances.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jeremy's prediction: 0-4

Newcastle v Aston Villa (14:00 GMT)

There have been plenty of positives for both teams in the past couple of weeks and this has the making of a really good game. It's certainly a hard one to call.

Philippe Coutinho has been fabulous since joining Aston Villa last month and Newcastle will do well to keep him quiet, as well as Jacob Ramsey, who looks like he is going to be quite a player.

Newcastle got a huge win over Everton on Tuesday and you could see what it meant to everyone at St James' Park. Now they have to try to maintain some of that momentum.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jeremy's prediction: 1-2

Tottenham v Wolves (14:00 GMT)

Tottenham are very up and down at the moment which must be frustrating for their manager Antonio Conte.

He will have been especially unhappy at the way they lost to Southampton on Wednesday after leading 2-1 with 10 minutes to go - which was a kind of role reversal of the way Spurs fought back to beat Leicester in injury time last month.

So I am not really sure which Spurs we will see here, but we know what to expect from Wolves now. The task for Conte and his players is to find a way of breaking them down.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jeremy's prediction: 2-1

Leicester v West Ham (16:30 GMT)

Leicester are having a poor season, especially at the back, but for them that means they are 11th or 12th at the moment rather than fourth or fifth.

There are mitigating circumstances for Brendan Rodgers' side, who have had some long-term injury problems to contend with, but they have to get better at defending set-pieces, starting on Sunday, because West Ham are very strong in those situations.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jeremy's prediction: 2-2

Lawro and Jeremy were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

