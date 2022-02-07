Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alexis Sanchez has scored five goals in his last 10 games for Inter

Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez scored as Inter Milan beat Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Dzeko gave Inter a second-minute lead against his old club with a powerful volley from Ivan Perisic's cross.

Nicolo Barella's long-range strike hit the bar after six minutes as Inter dominated early on at the San Siro.

Alexis Sanchez's 25-yard drive into the top corner settled the tie and Jose Mourinho's Roma lost England striker Tammy Abraham to injury late on.

Inter will face AC Milan or Lazio in the semi-finals.

Home fans sang Mourinho's name with the Portuguese having led them to the treble in 2009-10.

The Serie A leaders are in contention for all three trophies under Simone Inzaghi this season.