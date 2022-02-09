Ian Baraclough was appointed to succeed Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland manager in June 2020

Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Linfield Venue: The Oval, Belfast Date: Friday, 11 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC Two NI and live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has said he would have no hesitation in selecting an Irish League player for his international squad.

Baraclough was full of praise for the strides the country's top-flight has made in recent seasons, specifying the move by some clubs to a full-time set-up as having a hugely positive impact.

The former Motherwell boss will be the co-commentator on Friday night when the Glentoran v Linfield encounter is screened live on BBC Two NI.

"Absolutely," Baraclough said when asked if he would select an Irish League player for Northern Ireland.

"I have done in Shayne Lavery when he came back to play for Linfield and was scoring goals regularly.

"I think we had injuries and some lack of form with the strikers, and I picked Shayne, not only because I knew him at Under-21 level but because he was playing well at his club.

"That is the message I gave to all of the lads when I was manager of the Under-21s. Whatever level you are playing at doesn't matter, we can asses where you are within the group, but try to go out and get first-team football.

"If that means dropping down a level then it gives you the chance to go and impress, and that is exactly what Shayne Lavery did."

He added: "Without doubt we have seen a trend where the Irish League is getting stronger and stronger. It is more competitive within that league so it is no longer between two or three teams battling it out every year.

"Seven or eight clubs can beat each other on regular occasions, and for me it is exciting to see. Younger players are playing all the time and it is a league that English and Scottish clubs are going to try and delve into."

Full-time football is 'massive'

Lavery left Linfield for Championship side Blackpool last summer

Michael O'Neill, Baraclough's predecessor, had suggested previously that it would be difficult for Irish League players to make the step up to senior international football due to what was then the part-time nature of the league.

The landscape of Northern Ireland's top flight has changed significantly in recent years, however, with Linfield, Glentoran and Larne now full-time operations, and Crusaders having moved to more of a full-time regime in 2018.

Baraclough believes such switches in the structure of clubs are vital for the league's progression.

"Again, it is massive. To go full time is like the next step for them to improve as clubs," he continued.

"The money that has come in, whether it is at Glentoran or Linfield - who have always been around those top spots - you can see Crusaders have a full-time model, the money that has gone into Larne, who are doing it in a really good way and developing players.

"Dungannon have chosen to really develop young players and sell them on - Oisin Smyth [who signed for Oxford United in January] is the first of many probably that can go and do that.

"I see that journey across the water as one that will be pretty popular with a lot of clubs from England and Scotland in the coming years."

Irish League players are 'battle-hardened'

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas started his career in the Irish League with Coagh United and Crusaders

Baraclough revealed that he watches a lot of Irish League football during his in-depth look into how all of the players with international potential are doing at their clubs.

Players such as Stuart Dallas and Gareth McAuley have gone on to shine on the international stage after beginning their careers in the Irish League, and the ex-Sligo Rovers manager knows the pathway is one that others can follow.

"I have said on many occasions that there are many pathways to senior football and then senior international football.

"Somebody might go across at 16, develop in their academy, get games at the club they are at or maybe go out on loan, whereas others have come back because it has not happened for them at that time. There is no reason, though, why they can't go back over having had 70 or 80 games in the Irish League.

"They would go back a lot stronger and a lot more mature, and I think we are finding that there are different paths on that. There is no hard and fast rule, it is my job and the association's job to try and develop that in whatever way they go.

"With our Under 21s, you'll probably see half of the players come from Northern Irish clubs because they are battle-hardened and are playing for three points every weekend.

"They are playing with senior players that demand they play for their win bonus as opposed to some - I'm not saying all - Under 23 set-ups in England and Scotland where it is all about development."

Baraclough looking forward to co-commentary debut

Glentoran and Linfield are locked in a battle for trhe Irish Premiership title

Friday night's Big Two encounter at Windsor Park will be Baraclough's debut on co-commentary duties for BBC Sport NI - and he is thoroughly looking forward to the experience.

"I enjoy doing it. You are actually there talking about it, seeing things develop on the field and saying it as you see it," he said.

"I don't want to make any enemies but I'm told it is the Big Two and it is always the game that is talked about.

"I know the game on Boxing Day has always been important down the years but whatever time of year it is, it will always be a full house.

"The supporters are so passionate about their club and it is two teams that are going hammer and tongs this season at the top of the table. This could go a long way towards seeing where the league title goes to, maybe."