Glentoran captain Patrick McClean was sent off for a terrible challenge on Greg Hall on 32 minutes

Oisin Conaty scored an injury-time equaliser as Portadown drew 1-1 with 10-man Glentoran, a result which moved Linfield to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Conor McMenamin had netted late for the Glens after Patrick McClean was sent off in the first half.

Christy Manzinga netted the decisive goal as Linfield beat Larne 2-1..

Cliftonville held off Carrick Rangers to win 3-2 while Coleraine eased past Dungannon Swifts 2-0.

Tuesday's results leave Glentoran level on points with rivals Linfield heading into Friday's derby at the Oval, with the Blues ahead on goal difference, while Paddy McLaughlin's Reds remain in title contention four points back from the leading duo.

The match between Crusaders and Ballymena United at Seaview was postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid case policy.

It was a dramatic evening in the title race which saw the leader change several times but Manzinga's 20th goal of the season sent Linfield top come the end of play.

Some willing running up front from Manzinga aside, the match got off to a slow start with two Davy McDaid shots easily saved by home keeper Chris Johns the only efforts of note before Stephen Fallon's opener.

A dull first half was lit up in the 38th minute, though, as Fallon pressed Ben Doherty and robbed him of possession before getting his head up and delivering a beautiful 20-yard chip over outrushing goalkeeper Conor Devine and in.

Larne looked to be more on the front foot as the second half commenced, but an early shot from Andy Scott was too close to Johns and Fuad Sule's effort from distance was well wide.

The visitors' equaliser arrived on 65 minutes when substitute Ronan Hale, strongly linked with a move to Linfield in January, was on hand to score the rebound after a Lee Lynch shot was saved by Johns before deflecting off Conor Pepper into Hale's path.

Larne's Lee Bonis headed over from close range before Manzinga hit the winner with 17 minutes remaining, displaying impressive technique to drill home low after a weak Matthew Clarke corner somehow made its way to him at the back post.

Late drama in Portadown

At Shamrock Park, Glentoran spurned early chances through Robbie McDaid, Seanan Clucas and Jay Donnally before the turning point came on 32 minutes.

McClean, captain for the night with Marcus Kane on the bench, was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Greg Hall after the defender lunged in after winning the initial challenge. Referee Evan Boyce immediately dismissed McClean for the tackle, and the Glentoran man had no complaints with the decision.

After a cagey second-half, in which Hrvoje Plum hit the post for the Glens and Portadown forward Adam Salley fired over from close range after McDaid had cleared Harry Murphy's header off the line, McMenamin looked like he had secured three points when he converted from Shay McCartan's cross on 86 minutes.

However, there was a further twist to come when Hall, unharmed in the earlier challenge, found space on the right and his low ball was tapped home by Conaty.

Portadown, second from bottom in the table, could have secured the three points just seconds later but Aaron McCarey was alert to deny Salley and limit the damage in the title battle.

