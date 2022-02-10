Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 11 February

Barry Town United v Penybont; 19:45 GMT: Penybont's victory over Barry last Friday not only saw Rhys Griffiths' side go second but also secure their place in the Championship Conference ahead of the second phase of the season. One win in their last six league games leaves Barry only four points above the bottom two.

Cefn Druids v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: Saints are 19 points clear at the top of the table after a 5-1 win over Druids in their last game. Andy Turner's side are 20 points from safety at the bottom of the Cymru Premier and still searching for their first league win of the campaign.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Flint Town United; 19:45 GMT: Current champions Connah's Quay were this week charged by the Football Association of Wales for an alleged breach of Cymru Premier Rules.

On the pitch, Flint have already secured their place in the top six while Nomads, fresh from their Nathaniel MG Cup penalty shoot-out win over Cardiff Met, are currently sixth. The sides drew 1-1 in January's reverse fixture at Cae-y-Castell.

Haverfordwest County v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Aberystwyth's win over Haverfordwest in their 1,000th Cymru Premier game saw them move up to ninth in the table and are now five points above 11th-placed County.

Saturday, 12 February

Cardiff Met v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: Newtown need only a point to secure their top six spot while Cardiff Met still have an outside chance of reaching the top six. This will be the Robins' 999th game in the Cymru Premier and they will reach the milestone of 1,000 games against The Archers in the return game at Latham Park on 19 February.

Caernarfon Town v Bala Town; 17:15 GMT: Bala took a big step towards securing a top six place with a 3-0 win over the Canaries which stretched their unbeaten run to five games. Two successive defeats have seen Caernarfon drop out of the top six.