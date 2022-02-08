Last updated on .From the section Man City

Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez & Kyle Walker annoy Pep Guardiola with night out

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended some of his players after they were filmed on a night out.

Footage on social media showing Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker outside a venue in Manchester.

"The video didn't show exactly what happened - dinner together, sober, enjoying [time] with their mates and some of the backroom staff," said Guardiola.

"But they will be fined because they didn't invite me!"

Grealish and City team-mate Phil Foden were warned by Guardiola over their conduct in December after they were pictured on a night out after City's 7-0 home win over Leeds United.

However, on this occasion, the City manager did not have an issue with his players going out.

"The players know there is a risk when they go out today because of social media but all of them - Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, staff), Jack were perfect," added Guardiola.

Asked if his players get unfairly treated, the City boss said: "In this case, yes."