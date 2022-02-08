Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brooke Chaplen last played in November

Reading midfielder Brooke Chaplen has a bone tumour in her right leg and will be out of football "indefinitely".

The 32-year-old, who joined the Royals in 2017, last played a Women's Super League game on 21 November.

A club statement read: "Brooke will undergo surgery to have the tumour removed and then begin an extended period of rehabilitation.

"We'd like to wish Brooke all the very best - and she has the full support of the club behind her."

The former Everton and Sunderland player wrote on Instagram: "All of your messages of support mean the world."