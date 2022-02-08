Club World Cup - Semi-finals
PalmeirasPalmeiras2Al AhlyAl Ahly0

Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly: Copa Libertadores winners set up potential final with Chelsea after comfortable win

Raphael Veiga opened the scoring for the Brazilian outfit shortly before half-time

Palmeiras will face Chelsea or Al Hilal in the final of the Fifa Club World Cup after beating Al Ahly in Tuesday's semi-final.

Raphael Veiga fired home Dudu's flick-on to give the Brazilian side the lead six minutes before half-time.

Winger Dudu settled the outcome in the UAE with a powerful 49th-minute finish from a tight angle.

Egyptian outfit Al Ahly had Ayman Ashraf sent off in the 81st minute for a dangerous challenge on Rony.

European champions Chelsea face AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal in the other last-four tie on Wednesday.

The final takes place on Saturday 12 February, kicking off at 16:30 GMT.

Line-ups

Palmeiras

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Pereira da Silva
  • 2Rocha Aquino
  • 15Gómez
  • 13Garcia Teixeira
  • 22Piquerez
  • 28dos Santos de Oliveira
  • 8VivianSubstituted forAtuestaat 86'minutes
  • 7Pereira Rodrigues SoteroSubstituted forRibeiro Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 23Cavalcante VeigaSubstituted forMarques Siqueiraat 79'minutes
  • 14Furtado ScarpaSubstituted forVasconcelos Lopesat 89'minutes
  • 10da Silva BarbosaSubstituted forBrum Silva Acostaat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kuscevic
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 11Ribeiro Silva
  • 12Rocha de Oliveira
  • 16Brum Silva Acosta
  • 19Vasconcelos Lopes
  • 20Atuesta
  • 26Cerqueira Paim
  • 29Navarro Leal
  • 30Marques Siqueira
  • 31Oliveira Mendes
  • 42Lomba do Nascimento

Al Ahly

Formation 3-4-3

  • 16Lotfi Mostafa
  • 6Ibrahim El Hanafi
  • 5Aziz RabiaSubstituted forAbdul Fattahat 54'minutes
  • 12AshrafBooked at 81mins
  • 30Hany Eldemerdash
  • 15Dieng
  • 17El SoleyaSubstituted forAbdelkader Radwanat 54'minutes
  • 21Maaloul
  • 14El ShahatSubstituted forMohamed Ragaei Bakrat 54'minutes
  • 27MahmoudSubstituted forSoliman Saidat 74'minutes
  • 19Magdi MorsyBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 8Abdul Fattah
  • 10Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Soliman Said
  • 20Wahid
  • 24Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 28Mahmoud
  • 29Miquissone
  • 31Shobeir
  • 33Alaa Abdallah
  • 35Abdelkader Radwan
  • 45Tarek
  • 66Maghraby
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPalmeirasAway TeamAl Ahly
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Palmeiras 2, Al Ahly 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Palmeiras 2, Al Ahly 0.

  3. Post update

    Walid Soliman (Al Ahly) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mohamed Hany with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Walid Soliman (Al Ahly) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Abdelkader.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Al Ahly. Conceded by Weverton.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Walid Soliman.

  7. Post update

    Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Palmeiras. Joaquín Piquerez tries a through ball, but Breno Lopes is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deyverson (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Booking

    Afsha (Al Ahly) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Afsha (Al Ahly).

  13. Post update

    Jailson (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Palmeiras. Breno Lopes replaces Gustavo Scarpa.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Palmeiras. Deyverson replaces Rony.

  16. Post update

    Ahmed Abdelkader (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Rocha (Palmeiras).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Palmeiras. Conceded by Yasser Ibrahim.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Palmeiras. Eduard Atuesta replaces Zé Rafael.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly).

