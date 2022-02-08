Last updated on .From the section Football

Raphael Veiga opened the scoring for the Brazilian outfit shortly before half-time

Palmeiras will face Chelsea or Al Hilal in the final of the Fifa Club World Cup after beating Al Ahly in Tuesday's semi-final.

Raphael Veiga fired home Dudu's flick-on to give the Brazilian side the lead six minutes before half-time.

Winger Dudu settled the outcome in the UAE with a powerful 49th-minute finish from a tight angle.

Egyptian outfit Al Ahly had Ayman Ashraf sent off in the 81st minute for a dangerous challenge on Rony.

European champions Chelsea face AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal in the other last-four tie on Wednesday.

The final takes place on Saturday 12 February, kicking off at 16:30 GMT.