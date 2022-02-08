Palmeiras v Al Ahly

First Half ends, Palmeiras 1, Al Ahly 0.
Line-ups
Palmeiras
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Pereira da Silva
- 2Rocha Aquino
- 15Gómez
- 13Garcia Teixeira
- 22Piquerez
- 28dos Santos de Oliveira
- 8Vivian
- 7Pereira Rodrigues Sotero
- 23Cavalcante Veiga
- 14Furtado Scarpa
- 10da Silva Barbosa
Substitutes
- 4Kuscevic
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 11Ribeiro Silva
- 12Rocha de Oliveira
- 16Brum Silva Acosta
- 19Vasconcelos Lopes
- 20Atuesta
- 26Cerqueira Paim
- 29Navarro Leal
- 30Marques Siqueira
- 31Oliveira Mendes
- 42Lomba do Nascimento
Al Ahly
Formation 3-4-3
- 16Lotfi Mostafa
- 6Ibrahim El Hanafi
- 5Aziz Rabia
- 12Ashraf
- 30Hany Eldemerdash
- 15Dieng
- 17El Soleya
- 21Maaloul
- 14El Shahat
- 27Mahmoud
- 19Magdi Morsy
Substitutes
- 8Abdul Fattah
- 10Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Soliman Said
- 20Wahid
- 24Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 28Mahmoud
- 29Miquissone
- 31Shobeir
- 33Alaa Abdallah
- 35Abdelkader Radwan
- 45Tarek
- 66Maghraby
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Amr El Soleya (Al Ahly) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Danilo (Palmeiras).
Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zé Rafael (Palmeiras).
Afsha (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Amr El Soleya (Al Ahly) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hussein El Shahat.
Offside, Palmeiras. Rony tries a through ball, but Dudu is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Palmeiras 1, Al Ahly 0. Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dudu with a through ball.
Foul by Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras).
Post update
Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly).
Foul by Luan Garcia (Palmeiras).
Post update
Hussein El Shahat (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Palmeiras. Conceded by Ramy Rabia.
Attempt blocked. Zé Rafael (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.
Post update
Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.