Club World Cup - Semi-finals
PalmeirasPalmeiras1Al AhlyAl Ahly0

Palmeiras v Al Ahly

From the section Football

Line-ups

Palmeiras

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Pereira da Silva
  • 2Rocha Aquino
  • 15Gómez
  • 13Garcia Teixeira
  • 22Piquerez
  • 28dos Santos de Oliveira
  • 8Vivian
  • 7Pereira Rodrigues Sotero
  • 23Cavalcante Veiga
  • 14Furtado Scarpa
  • 10da Silva Barbosa

Substitutes

  • 4Kuscevic
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 11Ribeiro Silva
  • 12Rocha de Oliveira
  • 16Brum Silva Acosta
  • 19Vasconcelos Lopes
  • 20Atuesta
  • 26Cerqueira Paim
  • 29Navarro Leal
  • 30Marques Siqueira
  • 31Oliveira Mendes
  • 42Lomba do Nascimento

Al Ahly

Formation 3-4-3

  • 16Lotfi Mostafa
  • 6Ibrahim El Hanafi
  • 5Aziz Rabia
  • 12Ashraf
  • 30Hany Eldemerdash
  • 15Dieng
  • 17El Soleya
  • 21Maaloul
  • 14El Shahat
  • 27Mahmoud
  • 19Magdi Morsy

Substitutes

  • 8Abdul Fattah
  • 10Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Soliman Said
  • 20Wahid
  • 24Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 28Mahmoud
  • 29Miquissone
  • 31Shobeir
  • 33Alaa Abdallah
  • 35Abdelkader Radwan
  • 45Tarek
  • 66Maghraby
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPalmeirasAway TeamAl Ahly
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Palmeiras 1, Al Ahly 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amr El Soleya (Al Ahly) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Palmeiras).

  4. Post update

    Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Zé Rafael (Palmeiras).

  6. Post update

    Afsha (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amr El Soleya (Al Ahly) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hussein El Shahat.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Palmeiras. Rony tries a through ball, but Dudu is caught offside.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Palmeiras 1, Al Ahly 0. Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dudu with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras).

  11. Post update

    Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luan Garcia (Palmeiras).

  15. Post update

    Hussein El Shahat (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Palmeiras. Conceded by Ramy Rabia.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zé Rafael (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.

  20. Post update

    Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tuesday 8th February 2022

