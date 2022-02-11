Last updated on .From the section England

England will use the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium for training

England have selected their preferred base for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

The team will be based in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles from Doha and close to a number of the stadiums.

They have chosen to stay at the beach resort Souq Al-Wakra hotel and train at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium.

The tournament is set to kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on 21 November with the final at Lusail Iconic Stadium on 18 December.

The hotel and training ground will not be formally confirmed as England's base by Fifa until every team have finished their qualification matches.

The World Cup play-off matches get under way in March.

The location is out of the centre of the city while being close enough for the team to get to the rest of the stadiums and facilities that will be in use during the competition.