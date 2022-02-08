Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mason Mount is an injury doubt for the game

Chelsea will make a decision on Mason Mount's fitness before the Club World Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon.

The England midfielder was forced off in the FA Cup victory over Plymouth on Saturday.

Reece James has travelled with the squad but won't play, while Edouard Mendy is due to arrive after Africa Cup of Nations success with Senegal.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The German's assistant Zsolt Low faced the media alongside Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and provided an update on Mount, who was substituted in extra time against the Pilgrims.

"Mason is getting better and better every day," said Low. "We'll see how he moves and feels today, take the last decision tomorrow.

"We had a hard cup game with 120 minutes and a long trip here. We have to use the first two days to recover and slowly today we are prepared for a good session and game.

"The four-hour time difference, players couldn't sleep very well, they need this time to play the game."

Azpilicueta is looking forward to the chance to lift the only trophy he hasn't yet won with the Blues, having lost in the final ten years ago. He joined the club from Marseille the summer after they won the Champions League under Roberto di Matteo.

"It's very difficult to be in this tournament, after 10 years you realise how difficult," he said. "We lost the final at that time. Maybe I had a different feeling, it was my first season, it looked easier than it does but with time you realise how difficult it is to go all the way.

"We have to make the most of it, starting tomorrow. It'll be difficult but hopefully the experience will help us in this tournament.

"I'm really motivated. In 2012 it hurt a lot and it's the only competition the club hasn't won. To win it first time for the club is huge, we have to make it everything for us. We're representing Europe; we know it's going to be difficult.

"We have to make the most of this chance."

Al-Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim wants Fifa to look at the format of the tournament, which currently allows European and South American teams to enter at the semi-final stage.

"It's unfair that some teams have to play four matches in eight days and other teams are the best and only have to play two matches and are well rested," Jardim said.

"I think there should be better care with the schedule, with more days to recover so teams from Asia [and North and Central America] have a better chance."