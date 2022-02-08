Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has been playing with a fractured cheekbone

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says he has moved on from Kris Boyd's remarks about his facial injury after discussing a "poor choice of words" with the former Rangers striker.

Writing in a newspaper column, Boyd expressed surprise that Rangers did not "test out" McGregor's face mask during their 3-0 defeat last week.

"When you first see the comments, it doesn't make great reading," said midfielder McGregor. "But it has been rectified since then and we have had a chat as well."

McGregor has been wearing a mask to protect a fractured cheekbone.

Celtic stated on Friday that they were "addressing" the matter and Boyd subsequently denied that he had wanted McGregor to be deliberately targeted.

"It's put to bed now, it's absolutely fine, we just move on," added McGregor.

"I think he recognises it was a poor choice of words in the beginning and, for me, that's it. We have had a chat, we move on and it's cool."

Boyd had praised McGregor's excellent derby performance but wrote: "The fact he managed to get through the 90 minutes without anyone testing out that face mask is another story."

The pundit later insisted he had "unequivocally" not meant to imply that he had wanted Rangers players to "intentionally try and hurt the midfielder".

"It was simply meant as a criticism of the Rangers players for their failure to get close to McGregor," Boyd said.

Speaking before Wednesday's Premiership visit to Aberdeen, McGregor said of the mask: "It's getting better every game. It's not too restrictive in that sense in terms of vision.

"It's more getting comfortable and I'm getting used to it while I still need it."