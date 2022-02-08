Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ryan Jack (second from right) has had an injury interrupted season

Ryan Jack's latest injury setback is "not serious", says Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The midfielder will miss Wednesday's visit of Hibernian after picking up an ankle knock in a challenge with Hearts' Beni Baningame in Sunday's 5-0 win.

Jack, 29, had returned from a lay-off in Rangers' past two games and has made just six appearances all season.

"He got a knock on his ankle during the game, which gave him a lot of discomfort," said Van Bronckhorst.

"Ryan Jack is a very tough player. It was definitely a foul. It is not a serious injury but the game tomorrow is too soon."

Aaron Ramsey made his debut as a substitute against Hearts but Van Bronckhorst says the midfielder "is not quite ready to start yet", while defender Filip Helander could return from a long-term knee injury against Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.