Familiar foes Hearts and Livingston will go head to head

At least two of the big hitters will exit the Scottish Cup this weekend, while there are a clutch of clubs eager to cause an upset.

Here's a look ahead to Saturday's fifth-round ties.

Premiership sides will fall

Hearts host Livingston and Aberdeen travel to face Motherwell in the two ties involving top-flight sides.

For Hearts, a Scottish Cup run coupled with their impressive return to the Premiership is just what the doctor ordered after last season's embarrassing cup exit at the hands of Highland League Brora Rangers.

However, Livingston are in decent form so far in 2022.

Both Motherwell and Aberdeen have waited more than 30 years to lift the famous trophy and one will fall at Fir Park on Saturday, with neither side really setting the heather on fire so far this year.

However, a quarter-final berth may be the injection of impetus they need.

Can Kelty do it again?

Kevin Thomson is making a name for himself in management

One result stood out above all the others in round four - fourth-tier leaders Kelty Hearts' 1-0 extra-time win against holders St Johnstone.

It's the Saints of Paisley for Kevin Thomson's side next.

Despite a recent defeat by Elgin City, Kelty are still sitting pretty at the top of League 2 and have nothing to lose against St Mirren.

For the Buddies, a run to last season's semi-final banked valuable cash and manager Jim Goodwin is eager to get back to Hampden, this time with fans.

Other giant-killing opportunities

Dundee United came from behind to beat Partick Thistle last season

Partick Thistle, then in League 1, came close to knocking Dundee United out of last season's Scottish Cup.

Scott Tiffoney's first-half goal had Ian McCall's side in front until the 78th minute and the hosts scored two late goals to win the tie. On Saturday, Thistle have home advantage against United as they seek to cause an upset.

Further south, Annan Athletic play Rangers at Galabank for the first time in nine years.

Annan were a thorn in Rangers' side when they shared places in the old Third Division, with the Borders team drawing and defeating the Ibrox men. The Galabankies' next chance of an upset is at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

Ramsey to start at last?

Aaron Ramsey has had to wait for his first Rangers start

Nearly two weeks on from his deadline-day loan move from Juventus, midfielder Aaron Ramsey is still waiting for his full Rangers debut.

After missing the defeat by Celtic, Ramsey was named as a substitute against Hearts and Hibs.

Saturday evening's trip to face Annan will mean a relatively rare run-out on an artificial surface for the Rangers players, with Livingston the only top-flight side with a synthetic surface these days.

Ramsey has played in European Championships, Serie A, the Premier League, FA Cup finals at Wembley and a Europa League final. Galabank could be a whole new ball game.