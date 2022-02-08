Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales have been drawn at home to Austria in the World Cup play-off, with the winners facing Scotland or Ukraine for a place at the 2022 World Cup.

The Cardiff City Stadium will host Wales' Nations League matches against Belgium and the Netherlands in June, the Football Association of Wales has announced.

Wales will face Netherlands on Monday, 6 June before Belgium visit the Welsh capital on Friday, 10 June.

Wales visit Poland on Friday, 3 June and travel to Rotterdam to take on the Netherlands on Monday, 13 June.

Wales are competing in League A of the Nations League for the first time.

Wales have also confirmed venues for their under-21 Euro qualifying games in March, with Paul Bodin's side visiting Switzerland at the Stade de la Tuiliere in Lausanne on Friday, 25 March (18:00 GMT) before welcoming Bulgaria to Newport's Rodney Parade on Tuesday, 29 March (15:00 GMT).