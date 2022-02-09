Last updated on .From the section Wales

Helen Ward has scored 44 goals for Wales

Striker Helen Ward could become the latest member of Wales' 100-cap club after being named in the squad to play in the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Ward is on 97 caps and Wales will play three games in the mini-tournament as she bids to join an exclusive group.

Goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan is also set for a milestone, as she is on 49 caps.

Manager Gemma Grainer is boosted by the return from injury of Rachel Rowe, who missed Wales' World Cup qualifiers in October and November through injury.

US-based midfielders Angharad James and record cap-holder Jess Fishlock are both available despite being in pre-season camp with their National Women's Soccer League sides, while Kayleigh Green is included despite receiving two red cards in World Cup qualifying.

Three uncapped players are also in the 26-player squad, including goalkeeper Poppy Soper, who has joined Women's Super League club Chelsea on a dual registration deal with Plymouth Argyle.

Watford striker Ward would become the sixth Wales player to reach 100 caps if she appears in all of Wales' Pinatar Cup matches.

Wales' all-time top scorer Ward says she has "dared to dream," about reaching the exclusive 100-cap club.

Team-mates Sophie Ingle and Fishlock, coach Loren Dykes and men's players Chris Gunter and Gareth Bale are the only players to represent Wales 100 times or more.

Grainger's side will face Scotland on 16 February in the knockout tournament and placement matches guarantee three games for every team.

Wales' second match will be against Belgium or Slovakia on 19 February.

Their third match will be against either Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland or Hungary on 22 February.

Wales, who are second in their World Cup qualifying group and chasing a play-off spot for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, host leaders France on Friday, 8 April at Parc y Scarlets before a trip to Kazakhstan on 12 April.

Wales' campaign concludes with two games in September against Greece and Slovenia.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia Clark (Coventry United), Poppy Soper (Chelsea - dual registration with Plymouth Argyle), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Esther Morgan (Leicester City - on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Reading), Morgan Rogers (Watford - on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Lily Woodham (Reading), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Anna Filbey (Charlton Athletic), Angharad James (Orlando Pride), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Megan Wynne (Charlton Athletic), Elise Hughes (Charlton Athletic), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Helen Ward (Watford), Natasha Harding (Reading), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers - on loan from Manchester United), Georgia Walters (Sheffield United).