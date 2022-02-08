Rubin Colwill has earned three Wales caps under interim manager Robert Page

Cardiff boss Steve Morison says Rubin Colwill needs to improve his work rate before he can become a regular starter.

The 19-year-old received praise from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after scoring in the Bluebirds' 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Colwill was selected by Wales for Euro 2020 but is not a regular for Cardiff, despite supporters' desire to see him.

"We look at the game in a completely different way to how fans look at it," Morison explained.

Morison implied Colwill needs to work harder when Cardiff are out of possession in order to become a regular.

"Rubin Colwill is excellent in that transitional phase when we have the ball," Morison said.

"For him to be a top, top player, a regular starter in the Championship, he needs to be better without the ball.

"He knows that, we know that. Until he gets better without the ball and understands the work you need to put in to give yourself the most opportunities to be able to do what you do going the other way, then he'll still be an impact [player], like on Sunday.

"He needs to also add to his game assists and key passes.

"Fans see a 15-minute cameo and a great goal, which it was, but there is a lot more to it."

Morison says Colwill is still working on aspects of his game.

"He has scored five goals this year, it was a great goal at the weekend, but to be a top, top player, you look at other players in the Championship who play in his type of role, they will be high up in the assist charts, high up in the goal charts and they do the other side of the game really well," he said.

"You look at Fabio Carvalho who looks like he is going to Liverpool. You look at how hard Liverpool work and what they do, they will have earmarked him because of his whole game not just his end product.

"He understands where he is and he knows. We have had many discussions, we're not just leaving him out for the sake of leaving him out. He understands and that's why he has been more of an impact under myself than a starter.

"There's a lot of thought that goes into it.

"Ultimately, he is 19 years old. He has got a hell of a lot of time. But I tell you what, he will be a much better player next season.

"Off the back of this season, he will definitely be one to watch."

Morison says his handling of Colwill is correct and compared him to a more famous Premier League teenager.

"They need to be bled in, dribs and drabs. They need to be taken out and brought back in," Morison added.

"The best at it was Phil Foden under Pep Guardiola. Everyone is calling for them to play every week.

"We know what's the best for the players . Even they don't know what's best for them.

"We will manage them in the best way to make sure that in the longevity of this football club and for the longevity of their careers, they are in a much better place."

Colwill's performance in the FA Cup caught the attention of BBC pundit Pat Nevin, who tipped the youngster for big things during commentary.

"He's only 19 and he's 6'4," said former Scotland and Chelsea winger Nevin.

"Sometimes you see a player, you see him for half an hour and you think 'right you're good enough, you're going to get a much higher level'.

"And I tell you now, he's going to a higher level, Rubin Colwill, keep a listen out for that player, not just for the goal, every bit of his play even before the goal, he could be special."