Ricardo Santos was frustrated by the red card he received against Morecambe

Bolton Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos has avoided suspension after Saturday's red card against Morecambe was rescinded by the Football Association.

The 26-year-old appealed against the dismissal, when referee Ross Joyce ruled he had deliberately handled in the penalty area during the 1-1 draw.

However, an independent regulatory commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal at a hearing.

Santos will now be available for Tuesday's visit of Charlton Athletic.