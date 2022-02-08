Tony Vance has been Guernsey FC's manager since the club was formed in 2011

Tony Vance has been re-appointed manager of Guernsey's senior men's team on a caretaker basis for the remainder of the season.

The role has been vacant since Chris Tardif resigned on 26 November.

Vance previously held the position for three years from 2008 and has managed Guernsey FC since the club's formation in 2011.

He will be assisted by his Guernsey FC coaching colleague Colin Fallaize for the forthcoming Muratti matches.

"To be honest, it is not something Fal or myself were looking to do but when we were approached by the GFA Board, and given the circumstances, we were happy to take on the responsibility on a caretaker basis," Vance said.

"Managing Guernsey in a Muratti is always an honour, something both of us have been lucky enough to do in the past and ultimately after talking through the situation with the board representatives, we both felt that we couldn't turn our back on this."

Guernsey FA chairman Chris Schofield said: "We are grateful that Tony and Colin have agreed to step into the role this year, which will hopefully bring success this season and allow the board the opportunity to review the position regarding the senior men's representative manager role going forward once the season has concluded."