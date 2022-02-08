Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Chloe Logan is one of four goalkeepers named in the latest Scotland squad

Pinatar Cup: Wales v Scotland Venue: Pinatar Arena, San Pedro del Pinatar Date: Wednesday, 16 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba and BBC Sport website & app

Chloe Logan has been named in a largely experienced Scotland squad for their defence of the Pinatar Cup.

It is a first senior call-up for the Celtic stopper, who is one four goalkeepers in Pedro Martinez Losa's 26-player selection.

Nine SWPL1 players make the squad, including the division's top scorer - Rangers' Lizzie Arnot, as well as 15 English-based players.

"It's a mix of continuity and players that are in form," said Martinez Losa.

The Scots won the invitational tournament in Spain last year and open against Wales on 16 February.

The matches at the eight-team tournament will act as warm-ups for April's World Cup qualifiers with Ukraine and Spain.

Scotland beat Wales 1-0 in a June 2021 friendly and the winners of their next encounter will face whoever comes out on top between Belgium and Slovakia on 19 February. The losers will also face one another on that day.

"This is a good preparation," added Martinez Losa. "The women's game is progressing in every country. Wales are a very competitive team."

Highlights of Wales 0-1 Scotland at Parc y Scarlets

With the competition splitting into gold medal and consolation paths, a final game is guaranteed against either Hungary, who are also in Scotland's World Cup qualifying group, Russia, Poland, or Republic of Ireland on 22 February.

Martinez Losa's side sit second in Europe's World Cup qualifying Group B, five points behind Spain. Ukraine are six points behind Scotland but have a game in hand in the race for a runners-up play-off spot.

Logan's fellow keeper Eartha Cumings, of Charlton, is called up again and is one of three uncapped players, with Celtic defender Kelly Clark also awaiting a first senior Scotland appearance.

At the other end of the experience scale, centurions Jen Beattie (136), captain Rachel Corsie (128) and Jane Ross (141) can add to their impressive haul of caps.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Charlton), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Chloe Logan (Celtic)

Defenders: Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Samantha Kerr (Rangers), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Lana Clelland (Sassuolo), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Christie Murray (Birmingham), Jane Ross (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United)