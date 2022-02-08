Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Chloe Logan is one of four goalkeepers named in the latest Scotland squad

Pinatar Cup: Wales v Scotland Venue: Pinatar Arena, San Pedro del Pinatar Date: Wednesday, 16 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba and BBC Sport website & app

Chloe Logan has been named in a largely experienced Scotland squad for their defence of the Pinatar Cup.

It is a first senior call-up for the Celtic player, who is one four goalkeepers in Pedro Martinez Losa's selection.

The Scots won the invitational tournament in Spain last year and open against Wales on 16 February.

The matches will act as warm-up for April's Women's World Cup qualifiers with Ukraine and Spain.

Scotland beat Wales 1-0 in a June 2021 friendly and the winners of their next encounter will face whoever comes out on top between Belgium and Slovakia on 19 February. The losers will also face one another on that day.

Highlights of Wales 0-1 Scotland at Parc y Scarlets

With the competition splitting into gold medal and consolation paths, a final game is guaranteed against either Hungary, who are also in Scotland's World Cup qualifying group, Russia, Poland, or Republic of Ireland on 22 February.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side sit second in Europe's World Cup qualifying Group B, five points behind Spain. Ukraine are six points behind Scotland but have a game in hand in the race for a runners-up play-off spot.