Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Leigh Griffiths has swapped a Premiership survival fight at Dundee for a League 1 promotion push with Falkirk

Ex-Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths is aiming to "get back enjoying football again" after joining League 1 club Falkirk for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after being released by Celtic last week following his Dundee loan spell.

Griffiths turned down an offer to stay with the Premiership's bottom club Dundee and is in line to make his debut on Tuesday at Alloa Athletic.

"I'm really happy to be here, helping the push up the league," he said.

"Martin Rennie and Kenny Miller made it clear that they thought I could help them with the club's promotion push."

Falkirk are sixth in League 1, two points off a play-off place, as they bid to end a three-season stay in the third tier.

Griffith netted three goals in 17 appearances for Dundee this term and 123 times in 261 games for Celtic, where he won seven league titles, three Scottish Cups and five League Cups after signing in 2014.

He has 231 goals in a club career spanning more than 500 appearances and 15 years.

The former Wolves and Hibernian forward won the last of his 22 caps in November 2020 and scored four goals for Scotland, including a memorable free-kick double in a Hampden draw with England in June 2017.

He returns to Falkirk having spent time in the club's youth academy in 2002-03.

"I'm delighted that we've been able to bring Leigh to the club," said head coach Martin Rennie.

"He's a very talented player who has scored goals throughout his career, and I think the timing has worked out really well for both the club and the player to come in and get playing games, and I'm sure scoring goals."