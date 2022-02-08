Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is close to joining Scottish League 1 side Falkirk on a deal to the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aberdeen will move for free agent Robert Snodgrass if the former Scotland midfielder decides to return to his homeland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

The Dons could face competition from Dundee, Hibernian and English clubs for Snodgrass' signature. (Record) external-link

Ross County hope to land winger Josh Sims, who has been without a club since leaving Southampton last summer. (Express) external-link

Celtic have included injured players Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Christopher Jullien in their Europa Conference League squad but January signing Yosuke Ideguchi and fellow midfielder Ismaila Soro have been omitted. (Sun) external-link

IFK Gothenburg are expected to overlook Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas as they seek to sign up a new stopper before the Swedish transfer window closes next month. (Express) external-link

The Scottish FA will urge the Scottish government to redevelop Hampden as part of a joint UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028. (Sun) external-link

Martin Boyle's January exit is not the root of Hibernian's problems, says former Easter Road striker Tam McManus, who believes things could improve against Rangers on Wednesday. (Record) external-link

Romanian defender Kevin Ciubotaru, 18, says he rejected nine clubs to join Rangers and hopes to team up with fellow countryman Ianis Hagi. (Sun) external-link

Aaron Ramsey says "pressure" is one of the reasons he joined Rangers on loan from Juventus last month. (Record) external-link

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor could play for another season, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson.(Herald - subscription required) external-link