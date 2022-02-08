Scottish Gossip: Griffiths, Falkirk, Snodgrass, Aberdeen, Celtic, Sims, Ross County
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is close to joining Scottish League 1 side Falkirk on a deal to the end of the season. (Sky Sports)
Aberdeen will move for free agent Robert Snodgrass if the former Scotland midfielder decides to return to his homeland. (Scotsman - subscription required)
The Dons could face competition from Dundee, Hibernian and English clubs for Snodgrass' signature. (Record)
Ross County hope to land winger Josh Sims, who has been without a club since leaving Southampton last summer. (Express)
Celtic have included injured players Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Christopher Jullien in their Europa Conference League squad but January signing Yosuke Ideguchi and fellow midfielder Ismaila Soro have been omitted. (Sun)
IFK Gothenburg are expected to overlook Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas as they seek to sign up a new stopper before the Swedish transfer window closes next month. (Express)
The Scottish FA will urge the Scottish government to redevelop Hampden as part of a joint UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028. (Sun)
Martin Boyle's January exit is not the root of Hibernian's problems, says former Easter Road striker Tam McManus, who believes things could improve against Rangers on Wednesday. (Record)
Romanian defender Kevin Ciubotaru, 18, says he rejected nine clubs to join Rangers and hopes to team up with fellow countryman Ianis Hagi. (Sun)
Aaron Ramsey says "pressure" is one of the reasons he joined Rangers on loan from Juventus last month. (Record)
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor could play for another season, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson.(Herald - subscription required)
Hearts goalkeeper and captain Craig Gordon urges his team-mates to move on from Sunday's 5-0 defeat by Rangers and warns third place in the Scottish Premiership is not yet secured. (Record)