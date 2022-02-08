Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Kurt Zouma signed for West Ham from Chelsea in the summer

West Ham United have "unreservedly condemned" Kurt Zouma for hitting his cat after a video emerged of the France defender kicking and slapping his pet.

The video shows 27-year-old Zouma kicking the cat across the floor and slapping it in the face.

He has apologised and the club say they will deal with the incident internally.

"I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret," the centre-back said in a statement.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

Further footage, first published by The Sun external-link and reportedly filmed by Zouma's brother Yoan, shows the player throwing shoes at the pet and chasing it around a room.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of Kurt Zouma in the video that has circulated," said the club, who signed the defender in the summer from Chelsea for £29.8m.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.

"We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."

The Metropolitan Police will not be investigating the incident.