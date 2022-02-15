National League
BromleyBromley0StockportStockport County0

Bromley v Stockport County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 5Bush
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 8Arthurs
  • 17Webster
  • 7Coulson
  • 4Bingham
  • 12Wagstaff
  • 18Whitely
  • 22Alexander
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 2Partington
  • 10Alabi
  • 16Trotter
  • 34Cawley
  • 39Parsons

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Hogan
  • 5Palmer
  • 14Collar
  • 17Rydel
  • 15Johnson
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 22Quigley
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 3Kitching
  • 11Jennings
  • 20Newby
  • 27Crankshaw
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport28175655262956
2Chesterfield271510250242655
3Boreham Wood24157235152052
4Bromley27156642281451
5Halifax26155641212050
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Grimsby281441042291346
9Notts County25136647291845
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay27124114241140
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2797112838-1034
15Woking27102154243-132
16Wealdstone2687112737-1031
17Aldershot2886143244-1230
18Altrincham2986154053-1330
19Barnet2786133253-2130
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2847172751-2419
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC