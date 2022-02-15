Match ends, Millwall 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Millwall produced one of their best displays of the season to beat QPR and further dent the visitors' automatic promotion hopes.
Second-half goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey saw them record back-to-back wins and stretch their unbeaten home run to four games.
Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace played a pivotal role in both goals, including an exquisite back-heeled pass to set up Burey for the second just past the hour.
Rangers produced little in terms of chances and once again failed to close the gap on the top two as they were unable to bounce back from Saturday's surprise defeat by bottom-of-the-table Barnsley.
Mark Warburton's side are without a win in their past three games and missed the chance to climb above Blackburn, in third, with a game in hand.
Millwall though were able to build on Saturday's win against Cardiff City and thoroughly deserved the victory after starting the game brightly.
Dan McNamara missed a glorious chance to open the scoring in the opening minute when he struck a half-volley from just eight yards out well over the crossbar.
David Marshall was then forced into the first real save of note midway through the first half when Jed Wallace took a shot from range first time, but the QPR keeper kept out his effort with an outstretched left hand.
Jimmy Dunne tried a first-time effort from a Stefan Johansen low corner for QPR but Bartosz Bialkowski was equal to it in the Millwall goal and that was about as good as it got for Rangers.
After a frustrating first half, Millwall opened the scoring from the first real attack of the second.
Jed Wallace's diagonal ball from the right was beautifully cushioned back across the area by Scott Malone on his left for Bennett to meet at pace and sweep past Marshall first time.
QPR did see more of the ball after that but again failed to threaten Bialkowski's goal before first-half substitute Burey doubled the lead.
Jed Wallace opened up space for Burey in an instant with a clever reverse pass through his legs and Burey calmly picked his spot from just inside the penalty area with a neat curling finish.
Millwall climb a place to 14th with the win, their 11th of the season and third in the past five games.
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 2McNamara
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 24Mitchell
- 11MaloneSubstituted forPearceat 82'minutes
- 7J WallaceBooked at 59mins
- 10BurkeSubstituted forBureyat 28'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 20BennettSubstituted forSavilleat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 15Pearce
- 17Saville
- 21Mahoney
- 28Evans
- 32Burey
- 49Lovelace
QPR
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Marshall
- 4DickieBooked at 45mins
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 37AdomahSubstituted forAmosat 76'minutes
- 7JohansenSubstituted forAustinat 76'minutes
- 15Field
- 3WallaceSubstituted forOdubajoat 21'minutes
- 10Chair
- 21Willock
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Dieng
- 8Amos
- 11Austin
- 19Gray
- 22Odubajo
- 27Hendrick
- 28Sanderson
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moses Odubajo following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by George Saville.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Willock.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. George Saville replaces Mason Bennett.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Alex Pearce replaces Scott Malone.
Post update
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mason Bennett (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
Post update
Offside, Millwall. Mason Bennett tries a through ball, but Shaun Hutchinson is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Luke Amos replaces Albert Adomah.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin replaces Stefan Johansen.
Post update
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Billy Mitchell.
Post update
Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
