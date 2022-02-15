Championship
Millwall 2-0 Queens Park Rangers: Lions take spoils as Rangers' slump continues

Mason Bennett celebrates Millwall's opening goal against QPR
Mason Bennett (centre) finished off a well-worked move for Millwall's first goal

Millwall produced one of their best displays of the season to beat QPR and further dent the visitors' automatic promotion hopes.

Second-half goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey saw them record back-to-back wins and stretch their unbeaten home run to four games.

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace played a pivotal role in both goals, including an exquisite back-heeled pass to set up Burey for the second just past the hour.

Rangers produced little in terms of chances and once again failed to close the gap on the top two as they were unable to bounce back from Saturday's surprise defeat by bottom-of-the-table Barnsley.

Mark Warburton's side are without a win in their past three games and missed the chance to climb above Blackburn, in third, with a game in hand.

Millwall though were able to build on Saturday's win against Cardiff City and thoroughly deserved the victory after starting the game brightly.

Dan McNamara missed a glorious chance to open the scoring in the opening minute when he struck a half-volley from just eight yards out well over the crossbar.

David Marshall was then forced into the first real save of note midway through the first half when Jed Wallace took a shot from range first time, but the QPR keeper kept out his effort with an outstretched left hand.

Jimmy Dunne tried a first-time effort from a Stefan Johansen low corner for QPR but Bartosz Bialkowski was equal to it in the Millwall goal and that was about as good as it got for Rangers.

After a frustrating first half, Millwall opened the scoring from the first real attack of the second.

Jed Wallace's diagonal ball from the right was beautifully cushioned back across the area by Scott Malone on his left for Bennett to meet at pace and sweep past Marshall first time.

QPR did see more of the ball after that but again failed to threaten Bialkowski's goal before first-half substitute Burey doubled the lead.

Jed Wallace opened up space for Burey in an instant with a clever reverse pass through his legs and Burey calmly picked his spot from just inside the penalty area with a neat curling finish.

Millwall climb a place to 14th with the win, their 11th of the season and third in the past five games.

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 24Mitchell
  • 11MaloneSubstituted forPearceat 82'minutes
  • 7J WallaceBooked at 59mins
  • 10BurkeSubstituted forBureyat 28'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 20BennettSubstituted forSavilleat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 15Pearce
  • 17Saville
  • 21Mahoney
  • 28Evans
  • 32Burey
  • 49Lovelace

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Marshall
  • 4DickieBooked at 45mins
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37AdomahSubstituted forAmosat 76'minutes
  • 7JohansenSubstituted forAustinat 76'minutes
  • 15Field
  • 3WallaceSubstituted forOdubajoat 21'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 8Amos
  • 11Austin
  • 19Gray
  • 22Odubajo
  • 27Hendrick
  • 28Sanderson
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Millwall 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moses Odubajo following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by George Saville.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Willock.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. George Saville replaces Mason Bennett.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Alex Pearce replaces Scott Malone.

  9. Post update

    Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mason Bennett (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Mason Bennett tries a through ball, but Shaun Hutchinson is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Luke Amos replaces Albert Adomah.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin replaces Stefan Johansen.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Billy Mitchell.

  20. Post update

    Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 22:11

    Keep the faith R's!!!

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, today at 22:11

    Oh dear, QPR could well be slipping outside the play-off places soon...

  • Comment posted by Keepcalm, today at 22:02

    I’m not ready to write off QPRs playoff hopes yet every team has a dip in form at some point in the season, well done Millwall.

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 21:57

    Cheers Millwall from a 🍒🍒🍒 fan!

  • Comment posted by moooden, today at 21:57

    Only 6 points from play-offs. 15 games Jed - that's all. COYL

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 21:56

    Cheers Millwall. I reckon that's just about secured Fulham a top 2 finish.

    • Reply posted by JTW, today at 22:04

      JTW replied:
      Unless something goes badly wrong they will finish top

  • Comment posted by AP Macoys Crisps, today at 21:56

    Yo yo club, win lose win lose, another false dawn for Millwall 🙄🙄🙄 yawn 🥱

    • Reply posted by JTW, today at 22:01

      JTW replied:
      Injuries to key players influence results Millwall will not make play offs but will finish in top half of table

  • Comment posted by ruc2123man, today at 21:53

    Qpr ha ha ha well done you lions

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 21:53

    What a shower of s@$^e 2 shots on target absolute joke to think qpr will be promoted, why don't qpr player's shoot at goal what's the point in having 63%possession if you don't make the opposition keeper work ,probably finish mid table now

  • Comment posted by MD, today at 21:49

    Great performance tonight against QPR, especially with so many out injured. Who needs forwards or loan players.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 21:49

    Another fake hoops loss
    Thank you Millwall, good to see the Lions win
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by Keepcalm, today at 21:55

      Keepcalm replied:
      My money is on Peterborough to stay up at the expense of the slightly posher version of Slough.

  • Comment posted by JanetBeach, today at 21:48

    Looks like the hoops are losing their nerve

  • Comment posted by Busaman, today at 21:47

    Premier League contenders……I don’t think so. Losing to Barnsley and now losing to Millwall. Disgraceful. I sincerely hope we don’t make the playoffs as it would be embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 21:45

    No promotion for Rs ...

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 21:44

    Against form victory

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR31157946361052
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd3013893933647
9West Brom31121093426846
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry30128103936344
13Stoke30127113832643
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool31118123437-341
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Cardiff31105163850-1235
20Hull3296172636-1033
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

