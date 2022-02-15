Last updated on .From the section Championship

Mason Bennett (centre) finished off a well-worked move for Millwall's first goal

Millwall produced one of their best displays of the season to beat QPR and further dent the visitors' automatic promotion hopes.

Second-half goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey saw them record back-to-back wins and stretch their unbeaten home run to four games.

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace played a pivotal role in both goals, including an exquisite back-heeled pass to set up Burey for the second just past the hour.

Rangers produced little in terms of chances and once again failed to close the gap on the top two as they were unable to bounce back from Saturday's surprise defeat by bottom-of-the-table Barnsley.

Mark Warburton's side are without a win in their past three games and missed the chance to climb above Blackburn, in third, with a game in hand.

Millwall though were able to build on Saturday's win against Cardiff City and thoroughly deserved the victory after starting the game brightly.

Dan McNamara missed a glorious chance to open the scoring in the opening minute when he struck a half-volley from just eight yards out well over the crossbar.

David Marshall was then forced into the first real save of note midway through the first half when Jed Wallace took a shot from range first time, but the QPR keeper kept out his effort with an outstretched left hand.

Jimmy Dunne tried a first-time effort from a Stefan Johansen low corner for QPR but Bartosz Bialkowski was equal to it in the Millwall goal and that was about as good as it got for Rangers.

After a frustrating first half, Millwall opened the scoring from the first real attack of the second.

Jed Wallace's diagonal ball from the right was beautifully cushioned back across the area by Scott Malone on his left for Bennett to meet at pace and sweep past Marshall first time.

QPR did see more of the ball after that but again failed to threaten Bialkowski's goal before first-half substitute Burey doubled the lead.

Jed Wallace opened up space for Burey in an instant with a clever reverse pass through his legs and Burey calmly picked his spot from just inside the penalty area with a neat curling finish.

Millwall climb a place to 14th with the win, their 11th of the season and third in the past five games.