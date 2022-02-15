Championship
MillwallMillwall19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8West Brom31121093426846
9Sheff Utd2913793933646
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

